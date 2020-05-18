FDA approves another at-home COVID-19 test

The FDA May 16 granted emergency use authorization to a second COVID-19 diagnostic test that allows patients to collect samples using nasal swabs.

The tests are made by Everlywell, a home health testing company based in Austin, Texas.

People must take an online screening survey before getting the test to determine whether they meet federal testing guidelines. After the sample is collected, tests can be sent to either Fulgent Therapeutics or Assurance Scientific Laboratories, and Everlywell said it plans to partner with more labs.

An Everlywell spokesperson told The New York Times that the time between ordering a test and getting test results should be three to five days.

The tests cost $135 each and will be available later this month.

The FDA has also granted emergency use authorization to a nasal swab test from LabCorp and a saliva-based test from Rutgers University.

