LabCorp, Quest expand COVID-19 testing

LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics both said they've ramped up their COVID-19 testing capacity.

LabCorp is now offering its at-home diagnostic test to anyone who either has COVID-19 symptoms or who doesn't have symptoms but may have been exposed to the virus, the company said May 12.

People can obtain LabCorp's test without upfront out-of-pocket costs if they qualify after taking an online screening questionnaire. The test allows patients to self-collect nasal swab samples.

LabCorp said it has over 200,000 at-home collection kits, and it's prepared to significantly expand its capacity as required.

Quest said May 11 that it is partnering with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to use its antibody test at 20 Quest labs across the country.

Ortho said it plans to make several million COVID-19 antibody tests each month for Quest.

People can obtain the antibody tests by either having a healthcare provider order one on their behalf or by using Quest's website to order a test without needing to visit a physician.

More articles on supply chain:

How feds will divvy up $11B to states for COVID-19 testing

FDA approves first antigen, saliva COVID-19 tests

FDA gives emergency OK to Abbott's COVID-19 antibody test

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.