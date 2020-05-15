7 recent drug, device recalls
Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are seven reported to the FDA in the last month:
- ICU Medical recalls IV solution
ICU Medical is recalling one lot of Lactated Ringer's Injection after discovering particulate matter identified as iron oxide.
- Applied Medical recalls catheters
Applied Medical is recalling its Python Embolectomy Catheters, used to close a blood vessel or for the infusion of fluids, after finding a risk of the tip breaking off into patients' bodies, which could lead to blood vessel damage or death. There have been 46 complaints regarding the issue since 2015 but no reports of death or injury.
- MasterPharm recalls lot of hair loss drug
MasterPharm is recalling one lot of Finasteride Plus, a hair-loss pill, after finding it contains minoxidil, an antihypertensive drug.
- CME America updates 2 recalls of its infusion pumps
The FDA classified two previous recalls of CME America's BodyGuard infusion pumps as Class I recalls, meaning the FDA believes there is a reasonable probability the use of the recalled products will cause serious adverse events or death.
- Quva Pharma recalls all lots of RECK sterile solution
QuVa pharma is recalling all lots of its R.E.C.K (ropivacaine, epinephrine, clonidine, ketorolac) solutions that were prepared using ketorolac that was recalled by Fresenius Kabi.
- 13 lots of NSAID injection voluntarily recalled
German drugmaker Fresenius Kabi is voluntarily recalling 13 lots of its Ketorolac injection distributed in the U.S. after finding they were contaminated with particulate matter.
- Tetracycline recalled over lack of potency
Avet Pharmaceuticals, an East Brunswick, N.J.-based drugmaker, is recalling several lots of tetracycline capsules, an antibiotic used to treat a number of infections, including respiratory and soft tissue infections.
