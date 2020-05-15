7 recent drug, device recalls

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are seven reported to the FDA in the last month:

More articles on supply chain:

FEMA terminates $55M contract with Panthera to produce N95 masks

LabCorp, Quest expand COVID-19 testing

Pandemic spurs collaboration between rival hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.