13 lots of NSAID injection recalled

German drugmaker Fresenius Kabi is recalling 13 lots of its Ketorolac injection distributed in the U.S. after finding they were contaminated with particulate matter.

Ketorolac is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory, or NSAID, drug used to treat moderately severe to acute pain.

Fresenius Kabi said it found the recalled lots contain carbon, silicon, oxygen and polyamides.

Giving patients the recalled drugs could cause serious, life-threatening effects, such as blood clots and lung tissue scarring.

Fresenius Kabi told its customers to immediately discontinue use of the affected lots and return them to the drugmaker.

The company didn't say if it's received any adverse event reports related to the recall.

