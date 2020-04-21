Tetracycline antibiotic recalled over lack of potency

Avet Pharmaceuticals, an East Brunswick, N.J.-based drugmaker, is recalling several lots of tetracycline capsules, an antibiotic used to treat a number of infections, including respiratory and soft tissue infections.

The company is recalling the antibiotic due to a lack of potency, meaning there's less of the antibiotic available in the body to fight infections, which can lead to treatment failures. A lack of potency could result in rapid progression of the infection and death, the drugmaker warned.

Avet hasn't received any adverse event reports related to the recall.

Patients with compromised immune systems often take tetracycline to treat serious infections such as pneumonia. The drugs are made by Avet Pharmaceuticals and sold under the company's Heritage Pharmaceuticals label.

Read the full news release here.

