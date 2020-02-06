10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Children's of Alabama (Birmingham) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Doctors Community Hospital ( Lanham, Md.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Harris Health System (Houston) seeks a supply chain inventory analyst.



Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Lehigh Valley Hospital & Health ( Allentown, Pa.) seeks a supply chain systems analyst.



Orange Regional Medical Center (Middletown, N.Y.) seeks a director of supply chain operations.



Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland (Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

