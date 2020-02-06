10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Children's of Alabama (Birmingham) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Doctors Community Hospital ( Lanham, Md.) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Harris Health System (Houston) seeks a supply chain inventory analyst.
- Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Lehigh Valley Hospital & Health ( Allentown, Pa.) seeks a supply chain systems analyst.
- Orange Regional Medical Center (Middletown, N.Y.) seeks a director of supply chain operations.
- Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland (Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
More articles on supply chain:
Coronavirus will cost Boston Scientific $10M to $40M in Q1, company says
Premier acquires New York Hospital Association's GPO
Tennessee hospital lab manager quits, says hospital regularly ran out of critical supplies
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.