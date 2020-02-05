Premier acquires New York Hospital Association's GPO

Premier will acquire Acurity, the Greater New York Hospital Association's group purchasing organization, in a $291.5 million deal, the company said Feb. 4.

Premier and Acurity have been partners for more than 24 years.

Acurity's members include more than 300 hospitals and 2,700 health-related facilities and accounted for about $68 million or 10 percent of Premier's total net administrative fees revenue in 2019.

The deal is expected to close by March 1, 2020, Premier said.

Under the deal, Premier will also acquire Nexera, the New York Hospital Association's financial consulting firm.

Read the full news release here.

