Massachusetts bans certain chemicals in IV medical devices

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has signed legislation banning the manufacture, sale and distribution of certain intravenous medical devices made with intentionally added DEHP, a phthalate used in some medical products.

The law, signed July 25, applies to intravenous solution containers and intravenous tubing products made with intentionally added DEHP. It allows trace amounts of the chemical if it is not used for a functional or technical effect and does not exceed 0.1% by weight. The measure exempts human blood collection and storage bags, as well as apheresis and cell therapy blood kits and bags regulated under federal law.

The law defines ortho-phthalates to include DEHP and 10 additional phthalates. It applies to intravenous solution containers used to deliver medicine, fluids or nutrition therapy in hospitals, outpatient facilities and other healthcare settings, as well as intravenous tubing products used to administer fluids, medications or nutrients to adults, children and infants.

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