Update: 5 states with the biggest, smallest unemployment hikes due to COVID-19

Florida reported the largest increases in unemployment last week due to COVID-19, according to an updated analysis from personal finance website WalletHub.

For the analysis, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia using the U.S. Labor Department data on increases in unemployment insurance initial claims. The rankings are based on increases the week of April 13 compared to the week of April 15 in 2019 and the first week of this year. More information about methodology is available here.

Here are the five states with the largest jobless increases last week, based on the analysis:

1. Florida

2. Louisiana

3. West Virginia

4. Kentucky

5. Mississippi

Here are the five states with the smallest jobless increases, based on the analysis:

1. Rhode Island

2. Oregon

3. Wyoming

4. Massachusetts

5. Vermont

