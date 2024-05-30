The unhealthiest states for seniors in 2024, per UnitedHealth

Mississippi is the unhealthiest state in the nation for older adults in 2024, according to the United Health Foundation's 12th annual "America's Health Rankings Senior Report."

The May 30 report provides a comprehensive look at the health and well-being of Americans 65 and older.

State rankings were derived from 35 measures across five categories of health: social and economic factors, physical environment, behaviors, clinical care and health outcomes. The full methodology can be viewed here. The ranking of healthiest states for seniors can be viewed here.

The unhealthiest states for older adults:



1. Mississippi

2. Louisiana

3. West Virginia

4. Kentucky

5. Oklahoma

6. Arkansas

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Nevada

10. Missouri

11. New Mexico

12. Georgia

13. Texas

14. Ohio

15. Indiana

16. South Carolina

17. Wyoming

18. North Carolina

T-19. Illinois

T-19. Arizona

