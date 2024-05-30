The healthiest states for seniors in 2024, per UnitedHealth

Utah is the healthiest state in the nation for older adults in 2024, according to the United Health Foundation's 12th annual "America's Health Rankings Senior Report."
The May 30 report provides a comprehensive look at the health and well-being of Americans 65 and older.
State rankings were derived from 35 measures across five categories of health: social and economic factors, physical environment, behaviors, clinical care and health outcomes. The full methodology can be viewed here. The ranking of unhealthiest states can be viewed here.
The healthiest states for older adults:
1. Utah
2. Colorado
3. Vermont
4. New Hampshire
5. Minnesota
6. Hawaii
7. Washington
8. Connecticut
9. Delaware
10. Maryland
11. Wisconsin
12. Massachusetts
13. Maine
14. Nebraska
15. North Dakota
T-16. Idaho
T-16. Oregon
18. Michigan
19. South Dakota
20. Virginia
T-21. New Jersey
T-21. Rhode Island
23. Iowa
24. Pennsylvania
25. Kansas
26. Alaska
27. New York
28. Florida
29. California
30. Montana