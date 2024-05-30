The healthiest states for seniors in 2024, per UnitedHealth

Utah is the healthiest state in the nation for older adults in 2024, according to the United Health Foundation's 12th annual "America's Health Rankings Senior Report."

The May 30 report provides a comprehensive look at the health and well-being of Americans 65 and older.

State rankings were derived from 35 measures across five categories of health: social and economic factors, physical environment, behaviors, clinical care and health outcomes. The full methodology can be viewed here. The ranking of unhealthiest states can be viewed here.

The healthiest states for older adults:

1. Utah

2. Colorado

3. Vermont

4. New Hampshire

5. Minnesota

6. Hawaii

7. Washington

8. Connecticut

9. Delaware

10. Maryland

11. Wisconsin

12. Massachusetts

13. Maine

14. Nebraska

15. North Dakota

T-16. Idaho

T-16. Oregon

18. Michigan

19. South Dakota

20. Virginia

T-21. New Jersey

T-21. Rhode Island

23. Iowa

24. Pennsylvania

25. Kansas

26. Alaska

27. New York

28. Florida

29. California

30. Montana