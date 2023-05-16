The healthiest county in each US state | 2023

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2023 County Health Rankings, which examine health outcomes and more than 90 health factors at the county level.
For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2022 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states.
Below is a list of the counties with the best health outcomes — length and quality of life — in each state. The overall health outcomes rank is weighted 50 percent by length of life and 50 percent by quality of life, each of which contains individual measures, such as premature death, low birthweight, life expectancy, and frequency of physical and mental distress.
Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here. Methodology details are available here. Find the listing of last year's healthiest counties per state here for comparison.
Alabama
Shelby County
Alaska
Kodiak Island
Arizona
Maricopa County
Arkansas
Benton County
California
Marin County
Colorado
Douglas County
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Delaware
Sussex County
Florida
Collier County
Georgia
Forsyth County
Hawaii
Maui County
Idaho
Valley County
Illinois
DuPage County
Indiana
Hamilton County
Iowa
Sioux County
Kansas
Johnson County
Kentucky
Oldham County
Louisiana
Ascension County
Maine
Cumberland County
Maryland
Montgomery County
Massachusetts
Nantucket County
Michigan
Leelanau County
Minnesota
Carver County
Mississippi
Madison County
Missouri
Platte County
Montana
Carbon County
Nebraska
Wayne County
Nevada
Douglas County
New Hampshire
Rockingham County
New Jersey
Hunterdon County
New Mexico
Los Alamos County
New York
Putnam County
North Carolina
Wake County
North Dakota
Traill County
Ohio
Delaware County
Oklahoma
Canadian County
Oregon
Washington County
Pennsylvania
Chester County
Rhode Island
Bristol County
South Carolina
Beaufort County
South Dakota
Lake County
Tennessee
Williamson County
Texas
Collin County
Utah
Wasatch County
Vermont
Chittenden County
Virginia
Falls Church City
Washington
San Juan County
West Virginia
Monongalia County
Wisconsin
Ozaukee County
Wyoming
Teton County