The healthiest county in each US state | 2023

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2023 County Health Rankings, which examine health outcomes and more than 90 health factors at the county level.

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2022 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states.

Below is a list of the counties with the best health outcomes — length and quality of life — in each state. The overall health outcomes rank is weighted 50 percent by length of life and 50 percent by quality of life, each of which contains individual measures, such as premature death, low birthweight, life expectancy, and frequency of physical and mental distress.

Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here. Methodology details are available here. Find the listing of last year's healthiest counties per state here for comparison.

Alabama

Shelby County

Alaska

Kodiak Island

Arizona

Maricopa County

Arkansas

Benton County

California

Marin County

Colorado

Douglas County

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Delaware

Sussex County

Florida

Collier County

Georgia

Forsyth County

Hawaii

Maui County

Idaho

Valley County

Illinois

DuPage County

Indiana

Hamilton County

Iowa

Sioux County

Kansas

Johnson County

Kentucky

Oldham County

Louisiana

Ascension County

Maine

Cumberland County

Maryland

Montgomery County

Massachusetts

Nantucket County

Michigan

Leelanau County

Minnesota

Carver County

Mississippi

Madison County

Missouri

Platte County

Montana

Carbon County

Nebraska

Wayne County

Nevada

Douglas County

New Hampshire

Rockingham County

New Jersey

Hunterdon County

New Mexico

Los Alamos County

New York

Putnam County

North Carolina

Wake County

North Dakota

Traill County

Ohio

Delaware County

Oklahoma

Canadian County

Oregon

Washington County

Pennsylvania

Chester County

Rhode Island

Bristol County

South Carolina

Beaufort County

South Dakota

Lake County

Tennessee

Williamson County

Texas

Collin County

Utah

Wasatch County

Vermont

Chittenden County

Virginia

Falls Church City

Washington

San Juan County

West Virginia

Monongalia County

Wisconsin

Ozaukee County

Wyoming

Teton County