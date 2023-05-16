The healthiest county in each US state | 2023

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2023 County Health Rankings, which examine health outcomes and more than 90 health factors at the county level. 

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2022 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states. 

Below is a list of the counties with the best health outcomes — length and quality of life — in each state. The overall health outcomes rank is weighted 50 percent by length of life and 50 percent by quality of life, each of which contains individual measures, such as premature death, low birthweight, life expectancy, and frequency of physical and mental distress. 

Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here. Methodology details are available here. Find the listing of last year's healthiest counties per state here for comparison. 

 

Alabama
Shelby County 

Alaska
Kodiak Island 

Arizona 
Maricopa County 

Arkansas
Benton County 

California
Marin County 

Colorado
Douglas County 

Connecticut
Fairfield County 

Delaware
Sussex County

Florida
Collier County 

Georgia 
Forsyth County 

Hawaii
Maui County

Idaho
Valley County

Illinois
DuPage County

Indiana
Hamilton County

Iowa
Sioux County

Kansas
Johnson County

Kentucky
Oldham County

Louisiana
Ascension County

Maine
Cumberland County

Maryland
Montgomery County

Massachusetts
Nantucket County

Michigan
Leelanau County

Minnesota
Carver County

Mississippi
Madison County

Missouri
Platte County

Montana
Carbon County

Nebraska
Wayne County

Nevada
Douglas County

New Hampshire
Rockingham County

New Jersey
Hunterdon County

New Mexico
Los Alamos County

New York
Putnam County

North Carolina
Wake County

North Dakota
Traill County

Ohio
Delaware County 

Oklahoma
Canadian County

Oregon
Washington County

Pennsylvania
Chester County

Rhode Island
Bristol County

South Carolina 
Beaufort County

South Dakota
Lake County

Tennessee
Williamson County

Texas
Collin County

Utah
Wasatch County

Vermont
Chittenden County

Virginia 
Falls Church City

Washington
San Juan County

West Virginia
Monongalia County

Wisconsin
Ozaukee County 

Wyoming
Teton County

