The healthiest county in each US state | 2022

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison have released their 2022 County Health Rankings.
For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2021 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states. Researchers use more than 30 measures to develop the rankings.
Below is a list of the county with the best health outcomes — length and quality of life — in each state. Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here.
Alabama
Shelby County
Alaska
Kodiak Island
Arizona
Maricopa County
Arkansas
Benton County
California
Marin County
Colorado
Douglas County
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Delaware
New Castle County
Florida
St. Johns County
Georgia
Forsyth County
Hawaii
Maui County
Idaho
Valley County
Illinois
DuPage County
Indiana
Hamilton County
Iowa
Dallas County
Kansas
Johnson County
Kentucky
Oldham County
Louisiana
St. Tammany County
Maine
Cumberland County
Maryland
Montgomery County
Massachusetts
Nantucket County
Michigan
Leelanau County
Minnesota
Carver County
Mississippi
Madison County
Missouri
Platte County
Montana
Gallatin County
Nebraska
Sarpy County
Nevada
Douglas County
New Hampshire
Rockingham County
New Jersey
Morris County
New Mexico
Los Alamos County
New York
Putnam County
North Carolina
Wake County
North Dakota
Burleigh County
Ohio
Delaware County
Oklahoma
Canadian County
Oregon
Benton County
Pennsylvania
Chester County
Rhode Island
Bristol County
South Carolina
Beaufort County
South Dakota
Lake County
Tennessee
Williamson County
Texas
Collin County
Utah
Morgan County
Vermont
Chittenden County
Virginia
Falls Church City
Washington
San Juan County
West Virginia
Monongalia County
Wisconsin
Ozaukee County
Wyoming
Teton County