The healthiest county in each US state | 2022

Molly Gamble -

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison have released their 2022 County Health Rankings.

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2021 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states. Researchers use more than 30 measures to develop the rankings.

Below is a list of the county with the best health outcomes — length and quality of life — in each state. Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here

Alabama
Shelby County 

Alaska
Kodiak Island 

Arizona 
Maricopa County 

Arkansas
Benton County 

California
Marin County 

Colorado
Douglas County 

Connecticut
Fairfield County 

Delaware
New Castle County 

Florida
St. Johns County 

Georgia 
Forsyth County 

Hawaii
Maui County

Idaho
Valley County

Illinois
DuPage County

Indiana
Hamilton County

Iowa
Dallas County

Kansas
Johnson County

Kentucky
Oldham County

Louisiana
St. Tammany County

Maine
Cumberland County

Maryland
Montgomery County

Massachusetts
Nantucket County

Michigan
Leelanau County

Minnesota
Carver County

Mississippi
Madison County

Missouri
Platte County

Montana
Gallatin County

Nebraska
Sarpy County

Nevada
Douglas County

New Hampshire
Rockingham County

New Jersey
Morris County

New Mexico
Los Alamos County

New York
Putnam County

North Carolina
Wake County

North Dakota
Burleigh County

Ohio
Delaware County 

Oklahoma
Canadian County

Oregon
Benton County

Pennsylvania
Chester County

Rhode Island
Bristol County

South Carolina 
Beaufort County

South Dakota
Lake County

Tennessee
Williamson County

Texas
Collin County

Utah
Morgan County

Vermont
Chittenden County

Virginia 
Falls Church City

Washington
San Juan County

West Virginia
Monongalia County

Wisconsin
Ozaukee County 

Wyoming
Teton County

