The healthiest county in each US state | 2022

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison have released their 2022 County Health Rankings.

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2021 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states. Researchers use more than 30 measures to develop the rankings.

Below is a list of the county with the best health outcomes — length and quality of life — in each state. Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here.





Alabama

Shelby County



Alaska

Kodiak Island



Arizona

Maricopa County



Arkansas

Benton County

California

Marin County



Colorado

Douglas County



Connecticut

Fairfield County



Delaware

New Castle County



Florida

St. Johns County



Georgia

Forsyth County



Hawaii

Maui County



Idaho

Valley County

Illinois

DuPage County

Indiana

Hamilton County

Iowa

Dallas County

Kansas

Johnson County

Kentucky

Oldham County

Louisiana

St. Tammany County

Maine

Cumberland County

Maryland

Montgomery County

Massachusetts

Nantucket County

Michigan

Leelanau County

Minnesota

Carver County

Mississippi

Madison County

Missouri

Platte County

Montana

Gallatin County

Nebraska

Sarpy County

Nevada

Douglas County

New Hampshire

Rockingham County

New Jersey

Morris County

New Mexico

Los Alamos County

New York

Putnam County

North Carolina

Wake County

North Dakota

Burleigh County

Ohio

Delaware County

Oklahoma

Canadian County

Oregon

Benton County

Pennsylvania

Chester County

Rhode Island

Bristol County

South Carolina

Beaufort County

South Dakota

Lake County

Tennessee

Williamson County

Texas

Collin County

Utah

Morgan County

Vermont

Chittenden County

Virginia

Falls Church City

Washington

San Juan County

West Virginia

Monongalia County

Wisconsin

Ozaukee County

Wyoming

Teton County