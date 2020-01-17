States ranked by opioid overdose deaths
Ohio has the highest numbers of opioid overdose deaths in the country, according to the most recently available data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics to compile opioid overdose deaths in each state and the District of Columbia.
Here are the number of opioid overdose deaths in all 50 states and the District of Columbia in 2017 (the most recent data available):
1. Ohio: 4,293
2. Florida: 3,245
3. New York: 3,224
4. Pennsylvania: 2,548
5. Illinois: 2,202
6. California: 2,199
7. Michigan: 2,033
8. Maryland: 1,985
9. New Jersey: 1,969
10. North Carolina: 1,953
11. Massachusetts: 1,913
12. Texas: 1,458
13. Tennessee: 1,269
14. Virginia: 1,241
15. Indiana: 1,176
16. Kentucky: 1,160
17. Georgia: 1,014
18. Connecticut: 955
19. Missouri: 952
20. Arizona: 928
21. Wisconsin: 926
22. West Virginia: 833
23. South Carolina: 749
24. Washington: 742
25. Colorado: 578
26. Utah: 456
27. New Hampshire: 424
28. Alabama: 422
29. Minnesota: 422
30. Louisiana: 415
31. Nevada: 412
32. Oklahoma: 388
33. Maine: 360
34. Oregon: 344
35. New Mexico: 332
36. Rhode Island: 277
37. Delaware: 250
38. District of Columbia: 244
39. Iowa: 206
40. Arkansas: 188
41. Mississippi: 185
42. Kansas: 144
43. Vermont: 114
44. Idaho: 103
45. Alaska: 102
46. Nebraska: 59
47. Hawaii: 53
48. Wyoming: 47
49. Montana: 38
50. North Dakota: 35
51. South Dakota: 35
