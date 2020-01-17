States ranked by opioid overdose deaths

Ohio has the highest numbers of opioid overdose deaths in the country, according to the most recently available data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics to compile opioid overdose deaths in each state and the District of Columbia.

Here are the number of opioid overdose deaths in all 50 states and the District of Columbia in 2017 (the most recent data available):

1. Ohio: 4,293

2. Florida: 3,245

3. New York: 3,224

4. Pennsylvania: 2,548

5. Illinois: 2,202

6. California: 2,199

7. Michigan: 2,033

8. Maryland: 1,985

9. New Jersey: 1,969

10. North Carolina: 1,953

11. Massachusetts: 1,913

12. Texas: 1,458

13. Tennessee: 1,269

14. Virginia: 1,241

15. Indiana: 1,176

16. Kentucky: 1,160

17. Georgia: 1,014

18. Connecticut: 955

19. Missouri: 952

20. Arizona: 928

21. Wisconsin: 926

22. West Virginia: 833

23. South Carolina: 749

24. Washington: 742

25. Colorado: 578

26. Utah: 456

27. New Hampshire: 424

28. Alabama: 422

29. Minnesota: 422

30. Louisiana: 415

31. Nevada: 412

32. Oklahoma: 388

33. Maine: 360

34. Oregon: 344

35. New Mexico: 332

36. Rhode Island: 277

37. Delaware: 250

38. District of Columbia: 244

39. Iowa: 206

40. Arkansas: 188

41. Mississippi: 185

42. Kansas: 144

43. Vermont: 114

44. Idaho: 103

45. Alaska: 102

46. Nebraska: 59

47. Hawaii: 53

48. Wyoming: 47

49. Montana: 38

50. North Dakota: 35

51. South Dakota: 35

