States ranked by infant mortality rate

Mississippi has the highest infant mortality rate of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 2007-18 data from birth and infant death records for 57 vital statistics jurisdictions designated through the CDC's Vital Statistics Cooperative Program, part of the agency's National Center for Health Statistics.

In 2018, the national infant mortality rate was 5.7 deaths per 1,000 births.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties. Figures are rounded to the nearest hundredth.

Mississippi — 8.41 deaths per 1,000 births Louisiana — 7.65 Arkansas — 7.51 District of Columbia — 7.38 South Carolina — 7.11 Oklahoma — 7.09 Georgia — 7.05 West Virginia — 6.96 Alabama — 6.94

Ohio — 6.94 Tennessee — 6.89 Hawaii — 6.78 North Carolina — 6.75 Indiana — 6.72 Illinois — 6.55 Vermont — 6.44 Kansas — 6.37 Missouri — 6.35 Alaska — 6.25 Michigan — 6.22 Nevada — 6.14 Wisconsin — 6.12 Kentucky — 6.05 Florida — 6.04 Maryland — 6.02 Pennsylvania — 5.94 Delaware — 5.93 South Dakota — 5.89 Nebraska — 5.77 Arizona — 5.71 New Mexico — 5.69 North Dakota — 5.64 Virginia — 5.61 Maine — 5.52 Utah — 5.49 Texas — 5.48 Wyoming — 5.33 Minnesota — 5.06 Idaho — 5.05 Iowa — 4.98 Rhode Island — 4.95 Montana — 4.78 Colorado — 4.75 Washington — 4.69 New York — 4.33 Oregon — 4.22 California — 4.21 Connecticut — 4.2 Massachusetts — 4.18 New Jersey — 3.8 New Hampshire — 3.5

More articles on rankings and ratings:

HCA co-founder, Epic CEO among 400 wealthiest Americans

Forbes ranks best employer in each state: 5 health systems on the list

10 states with the highest, lowest vaccination rates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.