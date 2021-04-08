States ranked by COVID-19 restrictions

Vermont is the state with the most COVID-19 restrictions and Iowa is the state with the fewest, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the fewest and most COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 13 relevant metrics, ranging from requirement to wear a face mask in public to restrictions on large gatherings. Rankings are based on data available as of April 5. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked from fewest to most COVID-19 restrictions:

1. Iowa

2. Florida

3. Wyoming

4. South Dakota

5. Texas

6. Alaska

7. South Carolina

8. Mississippi

8-T Oklahoma

10. Montana

11. Idaho

12. Missouri

13. Arkansas

14. Nebraska

15. Arizona

16. Tennessee

17. North Dakota

18. Utah

19. Wisconsin

20. West Virginia

21. Alabama

22. New Hampshire

23. Indiana

24. Georgia

25. Kansas

26. Maryland

27. Louisiana

28. North Carolina

29. Ohio

30. Nevada

31. Kentucky

32. Colorado

33. New Mexico

34. Illinois

35. Oregon

36. Pennsylvania

37. Hawaii

38. Massachusetts

39. Michigan

40. Minnesota

41. New Jersey

42. Rhode Island

43. Connecticut

43-T Maine

45. California

46. New York

46-T Washington

48. Virginia

49. Delaware

50. District of Columbia

51. Vermont

