States ranked by COVID-19 restrictions
Vermont is the state with the most COVID-19 restrictions and Iowa is the state with the fewest, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To identify the states with the fewest and most COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 13 relevant metrics, ranging from requirement to wear a face mask in public to restrictions on large gatherings. Rankings are based on data available as of April 5. Access more information about the methodology here.
Here are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked from fewest to most COVID-19 restrictions:
1. Iowa
2. Florida
3. Wyoming
4. South Dakota
5. Texas
6. Alaska
7. South Carolina
8. Mississippi
8-T Oklahoma
10. Montana
11. Idaho
12. Missouri
13. Arkansas
14. Nebraska
15. Arizona
16. Tennessee
17. North Dakota
18. Utah
19. Wisconsin
20. West Virginia
21. Alabama
22. New Hampshire
23. Indiana
24. Georgia
25. Kansas
26. Maryland
27. Louisiana
28. North Carolina
29. Ohio
30. Nevada
31. Kentucky
32. Colorado
33. New Mexico
34. Illinois
35. Oregon
36. Pennsylvania
37. Hawaii
38. Massachusetts
39. Michigan
40. Minnesota
41. New Jersey
42. Rhode Island
43. Connecticut
43-T Maine
45. California
46. New York
46-T Washington
48. Virginia
49. Delaware
50. District of Columbia
51. Vermont
More articles on ratings and rankings:
5 state economies hit hardest by COVID-19
10 best, worst states to practice medicine
Viewpoint: Hospital rankings should measure health equity progress
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.