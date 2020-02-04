States ranked by adults reporting mental illness

California has the most residents reporting mental illness of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 2016-17 data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, and the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality.

The data covers any diagnosable mental, behavioral or emotional disorder — other than a developmental or substance use disorder — reported by U.S. adults in the past year.

In total, 45.6 million Americans reported mental illness in 2016 and 2017.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: Figures are rounded to the nearest thousand.

California — 5,419,000 adults reported mental illness in the past year Texas — 3,309,000 Florida — 2,861,000 New York — 2,713,000 Pennsylvania — 1,786,000 Ohio — 1,759,000 Illinois — 1,627,000 Michigan — 1,405,000 North Carolina — 1,387,000 Georgia — 1,385,000 Washington — 1,277,000 Virginia — 1,195,000 New Jersey — 1,115,000 Massachusetts — 1,109,000 Indiana — 1,041,000 Tennessee — 977,000 Arizona — 944,000 Missouri — 925,000 Colorado — 838,000 Wisconsin — 822,000 Maryland — 778,000 Minnesota — 765,000 Oregon — 757,000 Kentucky — 747,000 Alabama — 737,000 South Carolina — 704,000 Louisiana — 663,000 Oklahoma — 578,000 Connecticut — 506,000 Utah — 500,000 Arkansas — 464,000 Iowa — 450,000 Nevada — 424,000 Kansas — 421,000 Mississippi — 420,000 West Virginia — 326,000 Idaho — 310,000 New Mexico — 276,000 Nebraska — 252,000 Maine — 203,000 New Hampshire — 203,000 Hawaii — 173,000 Rhode Island — 164,000 Montana — 159,000 Delaware — 138,000 District of Columbia — 117,000 South Dakota — 113,000 Alaska — 107,000 North Dakota — 103,000 Vermont — 99,000 Wyoming — 88,000

