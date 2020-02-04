States ranked by adults reporting mental illness
California has the most residents reporting mental illness of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on 2016-17 data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, and the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality.
The data covers any diagnosable mental, behavioral or emotional disorder — other than a developmental or substance use disorder — reported by U.S. adults in the past year.
In total, 45.6 million Americans reported mental illness in 2016 and 2017.
Here's how each state stacks up:
Note: Figures are rounded to the nearest thousand.
- California — 5,419,000 adults reported mental illness in the past year
- Texas — 3,309,000
- Florida — 2,861,000
- New York — 2,713,000
- Pennsylvania — 1,786,000
- Ohio — 1,759,000
- Illinois — 1,627,000
- Michigan — 1,405,000
- North Carolina — 1,387,000
- Georgia — 1,385,000
- Washington — 1,277,000
- Virginia — 1,195,000
- New Jersey — 1,115,000
- Massachusetts — 1,109,000
- Indiana — 1,041,000
- Tennessee — 977,000
- Arizona — 944,000
- Missouri — 925,000
- Colorado — 838,000
- Wisconsin — 822,000
- Maryland — 778,000
- Minnesota — 765,000
- Oregon — 757,000
- Kentucky — 747,000
- Alabama — 737,000
- South Carolina — 704,000
- Louisiana — 663,000
- Oklahoma — 578,000
- Connecticut — 506,000
- Utah — 500,000
- Arkansas — 464,000
- Iowa — 450,000
- Nevada — 424,000
- Kansas — 421,000
- Mississippi — 420,000
- West Virginia — 326,000
- Idaho — 310,000
- New Mexico — 276,000
- Nebraska — 252,000
- Maine — 203,000
- New Hampshire — 203,000
- Hawaii — 173,000
- Rhode Island — 164,000
- Montana — 159,000
- Delaware — 138,000
- District of Columbia — 117,000
- South Dakota — 113,000
- Alaska — 107,000
- North Dakota — 103,000
- Vermont — 99,000
- Wyoming — 88,000
