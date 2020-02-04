States ranked by adults reporting mental illness

California has the most residents reporting mental illness of all U.S. states, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on 2016-17 data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, and the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality.

The data covers any diagnosable mental, behavioral or emotional disorder — other than a developmental or substance use disorder — reported by U.S. adults in the past year.

In total, 45.6 million Americans reported mental illness in 2016 and 2017.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: Figures are rounded to the nearest thousand.

  1. California — 5,419,000 adults reported mental illness in the past year
  2. Texas — 3,309,000
  3. Florida — 2,861,000
  4. New York — 2,713,000
  5. Pennsylvania — 1,786,000
  6. Ohio — 1,759,000
  7. Illinois — 1,627,000
  8. Michigan — 1,405,000
  9. North Carolina — 1,387,000
  10. Georgia — 1,385,000
  11. Washington — 1,277,000
  12. Virginia — 1,195,000
  13. New Jersey — 1,115,000
  14. Massachusetts — 1,109,000
  15. Indiana — 1,041,000
  16. Tennessee — 977,000
  17. Arizona — 944,000
  18. Missouri — 925,000
  19. Colorado — 838,000
  20. Wisconsin — 822,000
  21. Maryland — 778,000
  22. Minnesota — 765,000
  23. Oregon — 757,000
  24. Kentucky — 747,000
  25. Alabama — 737,000
  26. South Carolina — 704,000
  27. Louisiana — 663,000
  28. Oklahoma — 578,000
  29. Connecticut — 506,000
  30. Utah — 500,000
  31. Arkansas — 464,000
  32. Iowa — 450,000
  33. Nevada — 424,000
  34. Kansas — 421,000
  35. Mississippi — 420,000
  36. West Virginia — 326,000
  37. Idaho — 310,000
  38. New Mexico — 276,000
  39. Nebraska — 252,000
  40. Maine — 203,000
  41. New Hampshire — 203,000
  42. Hawaii — 173,000
  43. Rhode Island — 164,000
  44. Montana — 159,000
  45. Delaware — 138,000
  46. District of Columbia — 117,000
  47. South Dakota — 113,000
  48. Alaska — 107,000
  49. North Dakota — 103,000
  50. Vermont — 99,000
  51. Wyoming — 88,000

