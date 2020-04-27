Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state — April 27

Anuja Vaidya (Twitter) - Print  | 

Around 5.43 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:18 p.m. CDT April 27, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here are the 50 states and D.C. ranked by the number of tests performed per the latest data available April 27:

1. New York: 805,350

2. California: 526,084

3. Florida: 345,796

4. Texas: 276,021

5. Massachusetts: 236,100

6. New Jersey: 223,144

7. Illinois: 214,952

8. Pennsylvania: 198,593

9. Washington: 175,477

10. Michigan: 151,006

11. Tennessee: 148,221

12. Louisiana: 143,036

13. Georgia: 123,303

14. Ohio: 115,783

15. North Carolina: 109,920

16. Maryland: 104,976

17. Utah: 95,702

18. Indiana: 81,708

19. Virginia: 80,722

20. Connecticut: 79,811

21. Alabama: 73,732

22. Missouri: 70,932

23. Wisconsin: 65,343

24. Arizona: 64,811

25. Colorado: 63,274

26. Mississippi: 60,788

27. Minnesota: 58,987

28. New Mexico: 56,615

29. Rhode Island: 53,403

30. Oklahoma: 53,144

31. South Carolina: 50,761

32. Oregon: 48,964

33. Kentucky: 48,474

34. West Virginia: 43,039

35. Arkansas: 39,551

36. Nevada: 38,186

37. Iowa: 36,090

38. Hawaii: 29,010

39. Kansas: 26,227

40. Nebraska: 22,363

41. North Dakota: 20,717

42. New Hampshire: 19,994

43. Idaho: 19,895

44. Delaware: 19,249

45. District of Columbia: 18,416

46. Maine: 17,799

47. South Dakota: 16,274

48. Alaska: 16,177

49. Vermont: 15,073

50. Montana: 12,862

51. Wyoming: 8,167

More articles on rankings and ratings:
5 states with the biggest jobless hikes since start of COVID-19 crisis
Unemployment claims filed by state
100 top critical access hospitals, state by state 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers