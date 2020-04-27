Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state — April 27

Around 5.43 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:18 p.m. CDT April 27, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here are the 50 states and D.C. ranked by the number of tests performed per the latest data available April 27:

1. New York: 805,350

2. California: 526,084

3. Florida: 345,796

4. Texas: 276,021

5. Massachusetts: 236,100



6. New Jersey: 223,144

7. Illinois: 214,952



8. Pennsylvania: 198,593

9. Washington: 175,477



10. Michigan: 151,006

11. Tennessee: 148,221

12. Louisiana: 143,036

13. Georgia: 123,303



14. Ohio: 115,783

15. North Carolina: 109,920



16. Maryland: 104,976



17. Utah: 95,702

18. Indiana: 81,708

19. Virginia: 80,722



20. Connecticut: 79,811

21. Alabama: 73,732



22. Missouri: 70,932

23. Wisconsin: 65,343



24. Arizona: 64,811

25. Colorado: 63,274

26. Mississippi: 60,788



27. Minnesota: 58,987



28. New Mexico: 56,615



29. Rhode Island: 53,403



30. Oklahoma: 53,144



31. South Carolina: 50,761

32. Oregon: 48,964

33. Kentucky: 48,474



34. West Virginia: 43,039



35. Arkansas: 39,551

36. Nevada: 38,186

37. Iowa: 36,090



38. Hawaii: 29,010

39. Kansas: 26,227

40. Nebraska: 22,363



41. North Dakota: 20,717



42. New Hampshire: 19,994



43. Idaho: 19,895

44. Delaware: 19,249



45. District of Columbia: 18,416



46. Maine: 17,799

47. South Dakota: 16,274



48. Alaska: 16,177



49. Vermont: 15,073

50. Montana: 12,862



51. Wyoming: 8,167

