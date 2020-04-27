Number of COVID-19 tests performed by state — April 27
Around 5.43 million tests have been performed for the novel coronavirus in the U.S., as of 2:18 p.m. CDT April 27, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here are the 50 states and D.C. ranked by the number of tests performed per the latest data available April 27:
1. New York: 805,350
2. California: 526,084
3. Florida: 345,796
4. Texas: 276,021
5. Massachusetts: 236,100
6. New Jersey: 223,144
7. Illinois: 214,952
8. Pennsylvania: 198,593
9. Washington: 175,477
10. Michigan: 151,006
11. Tennessee: 148,221
12. Louisiana: 143,036
13. Georgia: 123,303
14. Ohio: 115,783
15. North Carolina: 109,920
16. Maryland: 104,976
17. Utah: 95,702
18. Indiana: 81,708
19. Virginia: 80,722
20. Connecticut: 79,811
21. Alabama: 73,732
22. Missouri: 70,932
23. Wisconsin: 65,343
24. Arizona: 64,811
25. Colorado: 63,274
26. Mississippi: 60,788
27. Minnesota: 58,987
28. New Mexico: 56,615
29. Rhode Island: 53,403
30. Oklahoma: 53,144
31. South Carolina: 50,761
32. Oregon: 48,964
33. Kentucky: 48,474
34. West Virginia: 43,039
35. Arkansas: 39,551
36. Nevada: 38,186
37. Iowa: 36,090
38. Hawaii: 29,010
39. Kansas: 26,227
40. Nebraska: 22,363
41. North Dakota: 20,717
42. New Hampshire: 19,994
43. Idaho: 19,895
44. Delaware: 19,249
45. District of Columbia: 18,416
46. Maine: 17,799
47. South Dakota: 16,274
48. Alaska: 16,177
49. Vermont: 15,073
50. Montana: 12,862
51. Wyoming: 8,167
More articles on rankings and ratings:
5 states with the biggest jobless hikes since start of COVID-19 crisis
Unemployment claims filed by state
100 top critical access hospitals, state by state
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.