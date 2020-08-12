351 health industry companies make this year's Inc. 5000 list
The annual Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. This year's list includes 351 health industry companies.
Companies that made this year's list have grown, on average, sixfold since 2016. Of the 351 health industry companies on the list, 37 were within the top 500 companies.
Below are the 37 health companies that were ranked among the 500 fastest growing private companies. Each of the companies had more than 940 percent revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. They are listed in order of their ranking on the list. Access the full Inc. 5000 list here.
3. Lovell Government Services
4. Avalon Healthcare Solutions
13. CannaSafe
16. NuLeaf Naturals
25. MedLab International
39. Cano Health
41. IntelyCare
45. Noom
55. FASTer Way to Fat Loss
70. NationsBenefits
96. BlueDot Cares
133. Brickell Men's Products
149. Alivi
170. WELL Health
185. MedShift
193. Sedera
201. Wellbox
240. Signallamp Health
267. Catalyst Nutraceuticals
277. CorLife
280. New Source Medical
296. Gateway Genomics
320. Paubox
350. Acacia Counseling and Wellness
357. Stynt
361. Wildflower Health
367. Double Wood
397. Iris Telehealth
410. Burn Boot Camp
426. RxAdvance Corp.
431. Pathway Vet Alliance
448. Centauri Health Solutions
452. Confidio
469 MaxLife Weight Loss & Body Balancing
475. Health Data Movers
480. Rezilir Health
494. Florence Healthcare
