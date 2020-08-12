351 health industry companies make this year's Inc. 5000 list

The annual Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. This year's list includes 351 health industry companies.

Companies that made this year's list have grown, on average, sixfold since 2016. Of the 351 health industry companies on the list, 37 were within the top 500 companies.

Below are the 37 health companies that were ranked among the 500 fastest growing private companies. Each of the companies had more than 940 percent revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. They are listed in order of their ranking on the list. Access the full Inc. 5000 list here.

3. Lovell Government Services

4. Avalon Healthcare Solutions

13. CannaSafe

16. NuLeaf Naturals

25. MedLab International

39. Cano Health

41. IntelyCare

45. Noom

55. FASTer Way to Fat Loss

70. NationsBenefits

96. BlueDot Cares

133. Brickell Men's Products

149. Alivi

170. WELL Health

185. MedShift

193. Sedera

201. Wellbox

240. Signallamp Health

267. Catalyst Nutraceuticals

277. CorLife

280. New Source Medical

296. Gateway Genomics

320. Paubox

350. Acacia Counseling and Wellness

357. Stynt

361. Wildflower Health

367. Double Wood

397. Iris Telehealth

410. Burn Boot Camp

426. RxAdvance Corp.

431. Pathway Vet Alliance

448. Centauri Health Solutions

452. Confidio

469 MaxLife Weight Loss & Body Balancing

475. Health Data Movers

480. Rezilir Health

494. Florence Healthcare

