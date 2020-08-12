10 states where Americans' health is recovering most, least

New York is the state where residents are recovering the most from COVID-19, according to an updated analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the biggest health improvements during the pandemic, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 metrics. The metrics — based on data available as of Aug. 1 — include the COVID-19 death rate, hospitalization rate and positive testing rate.

WalletHub said the analysis focuses on the latest developments in each state and shows where there has been a positive trend in residents' health in recent weeks. For more information about the methodology, click here.

Here are the 10 states where residents' health is recovering most, according to the analysis:

1. New York

2. Wyoming

3. Maine

4. Connecticut

5. Hawaii

6. New Hampshire

7. New Jersey

8. Rhode Island

9. Michigan

10. Vermont

Here are the 10 states where residents' health is recovering least, according to the analysis:

1. Mississippi

2. Florida

3. Idaho

4. Alabama

5. Nevada

6. Texas

7. South Carolina

8. Arkansas

9. Georgia

10. Louisiana

