10 cities with the most people in financial distress amid COVID-19

Las Vegas is the city with the most people in financial distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the cities with the most people in financial distress, analysts compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across nine key metrics, ranging from the share of people with accounts in distress to the number of bankruptcy filings. Access more information about the methodology here.

Below are the 10 cities with the most people in financial distress, according to the analysis.

1. Las Vegas

2. Phoenix

3. Chicago

4. Miami

5. San Antonio

6. Los Angeles

7. Fort Worth, Texas

8. Houston

9. Dallas

10. Austin, Texas

