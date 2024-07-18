10 best, worst states for women's health outcomes

Women in Massachusetts have the best health outcomes of any state, while patients in Mississippi report the lowest, according to a new analysis from The Commonwealth Fund.

The report evaluated all 50 states and Washington, D.C., on 32 measures of healthcare access, affordability, care quality and health outcomes for women. The Commonwealth Fund ranked states both on overall performance across these areas and on each category separately.

The analysis, released July 18, is based on 2021-22 data from publicly available sources. Learn more about the methodology here.

10 highest-performing states for women's health outcomes:

Massachusetts New Jersey Connecticut Vermont Hawaii New York Minnesota New Hampshire Rhode Island Washington

10 lowest-performing states for women's health outcomes:

Mississippi Arkansas West Virginia Oklahoma Alabama Louisiana South Dakota Tennessee Missouri New Mexico

View the full ranking here.