10 best, worst states for women's health outcomes

Women in Massachusetts have the best health outcomes of any state, while patients in Mississippi report the lowest, according to a new analysis from The Commonwealth Fund.
The report evaluated all 50 states and Washington, D.C., on 32 measures of healthcare access, affordability, care quality and health outcomes for women. The Commonwealth Fund ranked states both on overall performance across these areas and on each category separately.
The analysis, released July 18, is based on 2021-22 data from publicly available sources. Learn more about the methodology here.
10 highest-performing states for women's health outcomes:
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- Vermont
- Hawaii
- New York
- Minnesota
- New Hampshire
- Rhode Island
- Washington
10 lowest-performing states for women's health outcomes:
- Mississippi
- Arkansas
- West Virginia
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Louisiana
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- New Mexico
View the full ranking here.