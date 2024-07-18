Women's health scorecard: Where each state ranks

Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island are the top-performing states for women's health and reproductive care, according to a July 18 report from The Commonwealth Fund.

The organization's "2024 State Scorecard on Women’s Health and Reproductive Care" assessed all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 32 measures covering four dimensions: healthcare access, affordability, care quality and health outcomes for women. The report is based on 2021-22 data from publicly available sources. Learn more about the methodology here.

The scorecard revealed substantial differences in women's health and reproductive care across states. For example, deaths from all causes for women of reproductive age were highest in southeastern states, most of which have banned or restricted abortion. Of the 21 states with abortion restrictions, 21 also had the fewest number of maternity care providers.

The analysis also highlighted growing racial and ethnic health disparities, including inequities in avoidable deaths and access to essential healthcare services.

Here are the overall health system performance rankings for women's health for each state: