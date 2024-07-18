Women's health scorecard: Where each state ranks

Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island are the top-performing states for women's health and reproductive care, according to a July 18 report from The Commonwealth Fund.

The organization's "2024 State Scorecard on Women’s Health and Reproductive Care" assessed all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 32 measures covering four dimensions: healthcare access, affordability, care quality and health outcomes for women. The report is based on 2021-22 data from publicly available sources. Learn more about the methodology here.

The scorecard revealed substantial differences in women's health and reproductive care across states. For example, deaths from all causes for women of reproductive age were highest in southeastern states, most of which have banned or restricted abortion. Of the 21 states with abortion restrictions, 21 also had the fewest number of maternity care providers. 

The analysis also highlighted growing racial and ethnic health disparities, including inequities in avoidable deaths and access to essential healthcare services.

Here are the overall health system performance rankings for women's health for each state:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Vermont
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Connecticut
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Maine
  7. District of Columbia
  8. Minnesota
  9. Hawaii
  10. New York
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Maryland
  13. Oregon
  14. Iowa
  15. Washington
  16. North Dakota
  17. Colorado
  18. Michigan
  19. New Jersey
  20. Pennsylvania
  21. Nebraska
  22. Illinois
  23. California
  24. Delaware
  25. Virginia
  26. Montana
  27. Idaho
  28. Utah
  29. Indiana
  30. Ohio
  31. South Dakota
  32. Kansas
  33. Alaska
  34. North Carolina
  35. West Virginia
  36. Kentucky
  37. Louisiana
  38. South Carolina
  39. Florida
  40. Missouri
  41. New Mexico
  42. Wyoming
  43. Tennessee
  44. Arizona
  45. Alabama
  46. Georgia
  47. Arkansas
  48. Nevada
  49. Oklahoma
  50. Texas
  51. Mississippi

