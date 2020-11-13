Iowa reporting 'very high' flu activity: 6 notes from the CDC

Iowa is the only state reporting "very high" flu activity for the week ending Nov. 7, according to the CDC's FluView report.

Six things to know:

1. Nationwide, flu activity increased from 1.3 percent to 1.5 percent of outpatient visits for the week ending Nov. 7. This percentage is still below the national baseline of 2.6 percent.

2. No pediatric flu deaths have been reported for the 2020-21 flu season.

3. One region — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska — is reporting the percentage of outpatient visits above their region-specific baseline, with 2.4 percent activity compared to a 1.7 percent baseline. The remaining nine regions reported flu outpatient visits below their region-specific baselines.

4. Iowa is the only state to report very high flu activity. No states are reporting high or moderate activity, while four are reporting low activity and 45 are reporting minimal activity.

5. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for the flu at clinical laboratories was 0.2 percent for the week ending Nov. 7, a 0.1 percent increase from the week prior.

6. Since Sept. 27, 52.7 percent of confirmed positive flu cases were influenza A, while 47.3 percent were influenza B.

