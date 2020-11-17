COVID-19 surges in 48 states; US hits 1M pediatric cases — 7 updates

The U.S. has averaged 155,442 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past week, with 48 states currently experiencing surges, according to The New York Times.

Six more updates:

1. More than 1 million U.S. children have had COVID-19 as of Nov. 12, according to data compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. The highest weekly increase in new pediatric COVID-19 cases was reported during the week ending Nov. 12, with 111,946 new cases. In states reporting cases by age, children accounted for 11.5 percent of all COVID-19 cases.

2. More Americans view indoor gatherings as risky amid COVID-19 surges, according to the latest findings from the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index published Nov. 17. Seventy-one percent of Americans said in-person gatherings were a large or moderate risk, up from 63 percent in late October. Additionally, 72 percent of Americans reported knowing someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, the highest percentage recorded since the pandemic began.

3. Americans' willingness to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has increased since September, according to a new Gallup poll. Fifty-eight percent of people surveyed between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1 said they'd get a free, FDA-approved vaccine, up from 50 percent of people polled from Sept. 14-27.

4. There likely won't be enough COVID-19 vaccine doses available to immunize the world's population until 2024, according to a prediction model from the Duke Global Health Innovation Center in Durham, N.C.

5. California is "pulling an emergency brake" on its reopening plan and introducing stricter COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Nov. 16. The state moved 28 counties — comprising 94 percent of the state's population — back to the most restrictive reopening tier, which requires the closure of indoor dining and other non-essential indoor businesses.

6. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statewide mask mandate Nov. 16. Under the new rule, residents must wear masks in indoor public spaces when social distancing is not an option.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 11,207,088

Deaths: 247,229

Recovered: 4,224,811

Counts reflect data available as of 8:30 a.m. CST Nov. 17.

More articles on public health:

30 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: Nov. 17

Advice for the holiday season: 10 clinicians weigh in

COVID-19 test positivity jumps in every region: 4 CDC findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.