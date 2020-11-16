COVID-19 test positivity jumps in every region: 4 CDC findings

At least one indicator used to assess COVID-19 activity is increasing in every HHS surveillance region, and many regions are reporting increases in multiple indicators, according to the CDC's latest COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Mortality: About 8.2 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Nov. 7. This figure marks a decline from the week prior but is still above the epidemic threshold, which hovers at 6 percent.

2. Surveillance: The national percentage of positive COVID-19 specimens was 10.5 percent in the week ending Nov. 7, up from 8.4 percent a week prior. Test positivity increased for all age groups and in every region. The Midwest, South Central, Central and Mountain regions had the highest positivity rates and also saw the largest rate increases in the week ending Nov. 7.

3. Outpatient activity: The national percentage of emergency room or outpatient visits for flu- or COVID-19-like symptoms increased in all 10 regions.

4. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 217.2 per 100,000 population in the week ending Nov. 7. Hospitalization rates have increased nationwide since late September, largely driven by a jump in rates among adults ages 50 and older.

