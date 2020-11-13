Face mask policies by state

Some states are implementing new face mask policies amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, reports The New York Times.

Utah and Ohio both implemented statewide mask mandates earlier this month, according to the TImes. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has resisted the call of public health officials to issue a statewide mask requirement, now is requiring the masks to be worn at large indoor events, the Des Moines Register reported Nov. 10.

In total, 29 states and Washington, D.C., have implemented sweeping mask mandates; 10 require masks in specific circumstances, and 11 don't have any mask requirements.

Below is a breakdown of each state's mask policy as of Nov. 13.

Where masks are required in public

Alabama

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Where masks are sometimes required

Arkansas

Hawaii

Iowa

Kansas

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

South Carolina

Virginia

Where masks are not required in public:

Alaska

Arizona

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Missouri

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Wyoming

