Face mask policies by state
Some states are implementing new face mask policies amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, reports The New York Times.
Utah and Ohio both implemented statewide mask mandates earlier this month, according to the TImes. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has resisted the call of public health officials to issue a statewide mask requirement, now is requiring the masks to be worn at large indoor events, the Des Moines Register reported Nov. 10.
In total, 29 states and Washington, D.C., have implemented sweeping mask mandates; 10 require masks in specific circumstances, and 11 don't have any mask requirements.
Below is a breakdown of each state's mask policy as of Nov. 13.
Where masks are required in public
Alabama
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Nevada
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Where masks are sometimes required
Arkansas
Hawaii
Iowa
Kansas
Mississippi
Montana
Nebraska
New Hampshire
South Carolina
Virginia
Where masks are not required in public:
Alaska
Arizona
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Missouri
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Dakota
Tennessee
Wyoming
