Face mask policies by state

Some states are implementing new face mask policies amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, reports The New York Times.

Utah and Ohio both implemented statewide mask mandates earlier this month, according to the TImes. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has resisted the call of public health officials to issue a statewide mask requirement, now is requiring the masks to be worn at large indoor events, the Des Moines Register reported Nov. 10.  

In total, 29 states and Washington, D.C., have implemented sweeping mask mandates; 10 require masks in specific circumstances, and 11 don't have any mask requirements. 

Below is a breakdown of each state's mask policy as of Nov. 13.

Where masks are required in public 

Alabama 
California 
Colorado 
Connecticut
Delaware
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Nevada
New Jersey 
New Mexico 
New York 
North Carolina 
Ohio
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island 
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Washington
Washington, D.C.
West Virginia
Wisconsin

Where masks are sometimes required
Arkansas 
Hawaii
Iowa
Kansas
Mississippi
Montana
Nebraska
New Hampshire
South Carolina
Virginia

Where masks are not required in public: 

Alaska 
Arizona 
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Missouri
North Dakota
Oklahoma
South Dakota 
Tennessee 
Wyoming

