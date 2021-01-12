CMS releases pandemic plan

CMS released an official pandemic plan Jan. 12 that details the agency's actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan will ensure CMS operations will continue to provide healthcare access for more than 140 million Americans during the public health emergency, according to CMS.

The pandemic plan also outlines how CMS has already supported states, providers and external stakeholders.

To view the full plan, click here.

