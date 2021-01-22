60% of Americans don't have enough information about COVID-19 vaccine availability, survey finds

Most Americans who haven't been vaccinated say they don't have enough information about where and when they'll be able to get vaccinated, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey report published Jan. 22.

Among those age 65 and older, who are considered a high-priority group for getting vaccinated, 58 percent said they're unsure when they'll be able to get vaccinated and 59 percent said they're unsure where to go. Among the essential workers surveyed, 55 percent said they don't have enough information on when they can get the COVID-19 vaccine, while 44 percent said they're unsure where to get it. Responses from the general public showed 60 percent weren't sure when they'd be eligible for the vaccine and 55 percent weren't sure where they'd go. The groups least likely to say they have enough information were Black and Hispanic adults, as well as low-income households.

Additional survey findings showed 66 percent of the general public feel "optimistic" the vaccine rollout will improve. At the same time, 50 percent of respondents said they're "frustrated," 33 percent said they're "confused" and 23 percent said they're "angry" over the vaccination process.

The survey was conducted from Jan. 11-18 and included 1,563 U.S. adults who were contacted via random digit dial telephone samples.

