36% of Americans know someone with COVID-19 outside their immediate circle, poll finds

A new survey shows that more than one-third of Americans say they know someone outside of their immediate circle who has contracted COVID-19, according to USA Today.

The survey was conducted as part of the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project, an ongoing study of the American electorate in the 2020 election cycle. The project completes roughly 6,250 interviews each week. It started in July 2019 and ends in January 2021.

The most recent survey was conducted the week of June 25, with 6,416 Americans polled. Survey results results were compared to a survey done the week of March 18, with 6,413 Americans polled, USA Today reports.

Thirty-six percent of Americans say they know someone outside of their immediate family or work who has been infected with the new coronavirus, more than triple the 11 percent that said the same in the mid-March survey.

About 8 percent of respondents in the most recent survey said that a member of their immediate family contracted COVID-19, up from 3 percent in mid-March. Also, more Black (11 percent) and Latino (11 percent) respondents said they had an immediate family member become sick with the virus, compared to white respondents (7 percent).

More articles on public health:

21 states where COVID-19 is spreading fastest, slowest: July 10

How birth month could influence a child's chances of getting the flu

WHO holds 'infodemiology' conference to fight coronavirus misinformation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.