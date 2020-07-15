22 states, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands set daily records for new COVID-19 cases
Since July 1, 22 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands all have set at least one record for the highest number of coronavirus cases confirmed in a single day, NBC News reports.
An analysis of cases by NBC News shows that the U.S., which had never before reported 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, passed that figure 11 times since July 1.
Here are the 22 states that have seen record single-day increases in coronavirus cases since July 1:
● Alabama
● Alaska
● Arkansas
● California
● Florida
● Georgia
● Idaho
● Iowa
● Kansas
● Kentucky
● Missouri
● Montana
● New Mexico
● North Carolina
● Ohio
● Oklahoma
● Pennsylvania
● South Carolina
● Tennessee
● Washington
● West Virginia
● Wisconsin
