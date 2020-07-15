22 states, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands set daily records for new COVID-19 cases

Since July 1, 22 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands all have set at least one record for the highest number of coronavirus cases confirmed in a single day, NBC News reports.

An analysis of cases by NBC News shows that the U.S., which had never before reported 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day, passed that figure 11 times since July 1.

Here are the 22 states that have seen record single-day increases in coronavirus cases since July 1:

● Alabama

● Alaska

● Arkansas

● California

● Florida

● Georgia

● Idaho

● Iowa

● Kansas

● Kentucky

● Missouri

● Montana

● New Mexico

● North Carolina

● Ohio

● Oklahoma

● Pennsylvania

● South Carolina

● Tennessee

● Washington

● West Virginia

● Wisconsin

