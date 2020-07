23 states that have paused, reversed reopening

More than 20 states have rolled back or paused reopening efforts as COVID-19 cases surge in certain regions.

Information was reported by The Washington Post and USA Today on July 13 and June 30, respectively.

Editor's note: States are listed alphabetically. This is not an exhaustive list.

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Nevada

New Mexico

New Jersey

North Carolina

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

