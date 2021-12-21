Top 10 post-acute stories of 2021 

A story about unvaccinated nursing home employees at a Kentucky facility sparking a COVID-19 outbreak was Becker's most-read post-acute story in 2021.

Here are the 10 most-read post-acute stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2021, listed in descending order:

1. Unvaccinated nursing home employee sparks breakthrough COVID-19 infections, CDC finds

2. Nearly a dozen employees at a Wisconsin nursing home quit after COVID-19 vaccine mandate

3. Nurse faces charges tied to patient death at California nursing home

4. 7 nursing homes with worst COVID-19 outbreaks: NYT

5. California sues largest US nursing home chain after exposé

6. North Carolina nursing home failed to immediately notify patient's family, physician of safety incident, CMS reports

7. Former nursing home manager faces patient neglect charges after staff cuts

8. Georgia nursing home faces 2 lawsuits involving resident deaths

9. Nursing homes are gaming CMS star ratings system, New York Times probe finds

10. Only 1 in 4 nursing homes confident they will stay open a year, survey finds