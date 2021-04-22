Unvaccinated nursing home employee sparks breakthrough COVID-19 infections, CDC finds

An unvaccinated employee at a Kentucky skilled nursing facility sparked an outbreak that infected 18 residents who were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published April 21.

The unvaccinated employee's infection was detected March 1, according to the report. A total of 26 facility residents and 20 healthcare personnel were infected during the outbreak. Of those, 18 residents and four employees had received their second dose of Pfizer's vaccine more than two weeks after the outbreak began. At the time of the outbreak, the facility had 83 residents and 116 healthcare personnel employees.

Across 75 Chicago nursing homes, 22 breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported among 627 fully vaccinated residents, according to a separate CDC report published April 21. Among those who were vaccinated and became infected, two-thirds were asymptomatic. Two COVID-19 related hospitalizations and one death also occurred among the vaccinated residents.

"Although few SARS-CoV-2 infections in fully vaccinated persons were observed, these cases demonstrate the need for [skilled nursing facility] to follow recommended routine infection prevention and control practices and promote high vaccination coverage among [skilled nursing facility] residents and staff members," the CDC said.

