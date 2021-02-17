9 hospitalized after fire at Texas nursing home

Four residents and five staff members from Iowa Park (Texas) Healthcare Center nursing home were hospitalized after a fire reportedly started in the facility's attic Feb. 16, according to an update posted on the facility's social media.

A maintenance worker was in serious condition, while the others who were hospitalized were being assessed for possible smoke inhalation and appeared to be in stable condition, according to the post.

The facility reported a portion of its roof collapsed and extensive water damage.

"We are so thankful that everyone was evacuated from the building safely," the post says. Some residents were transferred to Advanced Healthcare Center in Vernon, Texas, while others were taken home by family.

The nursing home sent six of its staff members to help residents get settled at Vernon.

In a Feb. 17 update, the facility told employees not to report to work until further notice. "We have not been given clearance to enter that building," the post said. "It is still very dangerous and I don't want anybody to get hurt."

