Legionella detected in water samples at Connecticut nursing home

The Connecticut Department of Public Health issued an emergency order to Apple Rehab Rocky Hill (Conn.) nursing home April 14 after Legionella bacteria was detected in water samples from the facility.

The facility's drinking water was tested four separate times since Oct. 27, and on one or more of the dates water testing was conducted, Legionella bacteria was detected, according to the health department's emergency order.

The health department said Apple Rehab failed to maintain a water management plan to mitigate the risk of Legionella bacteria and other water-borne pathogens, and failed to switch over to bottled water when there were concerns about whether the bacteria was coming from their water system, among other violations.

The health department set an April 16 deadline for the facility to test all 64 of its residents for the bacteria and provide a detailed plan of correction.

The emergency order requires the nursing home to only use bottled water until it provides the health department proof that it has installed filters to correct the issue, and prohibits new resident admissions, among other restrictions.

"Apple Rehab Rocky Hill is working closely with the Department of Public Health and complying with all recommendations to ensure water safety through a water management plan," a spokesperson for the facility said in a statement sent to local ABC affiliate, WTNH. "The current water management program ensures the use of safe water at all times. The safety of our residents, staff, and visitors is our priority."

