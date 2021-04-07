Some pandemic-related protections for New York nursing homes repealed

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an act April 6 repealing the immunity and protection granted last year to healthcare facilities and professionals treating COVID-19 patients.

The bill undos protection granted last year by Mr. Cuomo under a public health law known as the Emergency or Disaster Treatment Protection Act.

The act is effective immediately and aims to hold healthcare facilities, administrators and executives accountable for harm and damages incurred.

