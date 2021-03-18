Pandemic forces Washington nursing home to close, leaving 54 residents in limbo

Burlington, Wash.-based Prestige Care and Rehabilitation will be shuttering, putting its 54 residents in limbo, according to NBC's KING-TV.

"We need additional help here or we're going to lose more nursing homes," said Robin Dale, president and CEO of the Washington Health Care Association. "It's heartbreaking."

Like numerous other long-term care facilities, Prestige was operating on a thin revenue margin before the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, the costs of masks, gloves and other equipment increased by more than 300 percent, according to KING-TV. Furthermore, many families pulled their loved ones out of nursing homes as the virus spread.

"We need the state to understand that these shortfalls are real and these increased costs are real," Mr. Dale told KING-TV.

Mr. Dale said federal relief has run out and there is currently no meaningful legislation in the state capitol to save nursing homes in financial crisis.

"The hope lies with the legislature understanding what's needed and stepping up and doing it," said Mr. Dale. "I continue to hope that they'll do that, but I've been doing this too long to be overly optimistic. It's tough."

Becker's reached out to Prestige for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

More articles on post-acute care:

California sues largest US nursing home chain after exposé

Nursing homes are gaming CMS star ratings system, New York Times probe finds

COVID-19 cases drop 83% among nursing home staff: KHN

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.