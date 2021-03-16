COVID-19 cases drop 83% among nursing home staff: KHN

The number of new COVID-19 cases among nursing home staff members has fallen 83 percent, from 28,802 cases reported the week ending Dec. 20 to 4,764 new cases for the week ending Feb. 14, according to CMS data cited by Kaiser Health News.

New COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents fell by 89 percent in that period, compared with 58 percent in the general public, according to CMS and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University data cited by Kaiser Health News.

The data suggests that "the vaccine appears to be having a dramatic effect on reducing cases, which is extremely encouraging," said Beth Martino, spokesperson for the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

Nursing home staff and residents were some of the first Americans eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this December. The vaccination rate among staffers is significantly lower than that of residents, though some nursing home associations told Kaiser Health News that the rate of staff vaccination is increasing.

