Detroit Medical Center creates COVID-19 rehab program: 3 things to know

Detroit Medical Center aims to help COVID-19 survivors overcome physical, cognitive and emotional challenges through a new rehabilitation program, the health system said June 1.

Three things to know:

1. The Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, DMC's freestanding rehab hospital, is overseeing the program.

2. The COVID-19 Rehab Recovery Program will launch at three outpatient locations and expand to more sites by July.

3. The rehab program will help COVID-19 patients regain strength and mobility after prolonged time in the hospital or on a ventilator. The program also seeks to address any form of anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress survivors may face.

