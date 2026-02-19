New Arizona rehab hospital taps director

Tucson (Ariz.) Rehabilitation Hospital named Peter Lux, MD, medical director.

In his role, Dr. Lux will oversee the physical medicine and rehabilitation services, according to a Feb. 17 hospital news release. Dr. Lux most recently served as lead physiatrist at a rehabilitation hospital in Tucson.

Tucson Rehabilitation Hospital is scheduled to open in March. The three-story, 48-bed inpatient rehab hospital is owned and operated by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, a Dallas-based inpatient rehab hospital management company.