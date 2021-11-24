5 of the biggest hospital fundraising campaigns in 2021

- Small
Several hospitals have launched large fundraising campaigns to support research and capital projects. Below are five of the biggest campaigns, as reported by Becker's.
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list.
1. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
The amount: $3 billion
The purpose: About $500 million will go to a capital project for two patient care towers. It will also support patient care, research and teaching programs.
2. Weill Cornell Medicine (New York City)
The amount: $1.5 billion
The purpose: Money from the "We're Changing Medicine" campaign will go toward capital projects, new technology and research advancement.
3. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)
The amount: $200 million
The purpose: Jared Isaacman, tech entrepreneur, led a fundraiser through the first all-civilian space mission called Inspiration4. The money will be used to help find cures for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
4. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
The amount: $500 million
The purpose: The "Giving Hope" campaign will go toward education and research advancement, population growth, offsetting reductions in federal spending and replacing old infrastructure.
5. Summa Health (Akron, Ohio)
The amount: $100 million
The purpose: The health system is investing funds from the "Caring for You … Then, Now, Always" campaign into the local community, including a new patient tower on the Akron campus and renovations to the Barberton, Ohio, campus. Additionally, the money is going toward a 60-bed behavioral health pavilion.