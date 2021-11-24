5 of the biggest hospital fundraising campaigns in 2021

Several hospitals have launched large fundraising campaigns to support research and capital projects. Below are five of the biggest campaigns, as reported by Becker's.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

The amount: $3 billion

The purpose: About $500 million will go to a capital project for two patient care towers. It will also support patient care, research and teaching programs.

2. Weill Cornell Medicine (New York City)

The amount: $1.5 billion

The purpose: Money from the "We're Changing Medicine" campaign will go toward capital projects, new technology and research advancement.

3. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

The amount: $200 million

The purpose: Jared Isaacman, tech entrepreneur, led a fundraiser through the first all-civilian space mission called Inspiration4. The money will be used to help find cures for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

4. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

The amount: $500 million

The purpose: The "Giving Hope" campaign will go toward education and research advancement, population growth, offsetting reductions in federal spending and replacing old infrastructure.

5. Summa Health (Akron, Ohio)

The amount: $100 million

The purpose: The health system is investing funds from the "Caring for You … Then, Now, Always" campaign into the local community, including a new patient tower on the Akron campus and renovations to the Barberton, Ohio, campus. Additionally, the money is going toward a 60-bed behavioral health pavilion.