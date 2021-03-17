Summa Health ups fundraising goal to $100M

Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health has extended its fundraising goal to $100 million after surpassing its original goal of $75 million.

The health system will invest funds from the campaign, called "Caring for You … Then, Now, Always," in the local community. The funds have supported several projects, including a new patient tower on the Akron campus and significant renovations on the Barberton (Ohio) campus. The system is also planning a new, 60-bed behavioral health pavilion on the Akron campus.

George Strickler, chair of the Summa Health board of directors, and his wife, Alice, donated $1 million to the fundraising campaign.

"The extraordinary success of the campaign is a tribute to the tradition of community support that has benefited Summa Health for more than 125 years," Cliff Deveny, MD, Summa Health president and CEO, said in a March 16 news release. "I am grateful to the Stricklers for inspiring the extension of our campaign with their dedicated leadership and generous commitment to Summa Health."

More articles on healthcare finance:

Billionaire unloads $42M of CHS shares

Why rural hospital closures hit a record high in 2020

Major health systems report $1B+ annual profits

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.