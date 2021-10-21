Massachusetts General pursues record $3B in fundraising

Massachusetts General Hospital is hoping to raise $1 billion in donations through the end of 2024 after already receiving $2 billion over the last four years, marking the largest campaign in the history of any academic medical center in the U.S., The Boston Globe reported Oct. 21.

About $500 million of the funds will go to a capital project of two patient care towers, which is expected to cost about $2 billion.

The hospital would also use the money for patient care, research and teaching programs.

Donors of the facility come from 176,000 households in 50 states and 88 countries, according to the article.

"We had an outpouring of interest in what people could do to support the campaign," said Brit Nicholson, MD, senior vice president of development.