Warp Speed chief Moncef Slaoui on encouraging minority populations to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Moncef Slaoui, PhD, discussed with CNN Dec. 6 hesitancy among minority populations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that about 63 percent of Latino respondents and 42 percent of African American respondents plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Slaoui told CNN "It’s a very important and saddening situation that’s been worrying us all the time," in regard to hesitancy in the Black community to get the vaccine. He said his team has worked with healthcare leadership to urge minority populations, particularly Black and Latino populations, to participate in clinical trials for the vaccines, The Hill reported.

"That will be very important to helping us convey to the minority population the safety and the efficacy of these vaccines," he said. "Nobody’s being used as a guinea pig."

Dr. Slaoui said that COVID-19 has affected Black and Latino communities two to four times more than white communities and said "we have to stop that."

"It’s really very, very important that people take the time to listen to the data, listen to the people they trust that have some expertise. Please don’t make your opinion outside of having listened to the data and experts you trust," he urged.

