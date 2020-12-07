Dr. Slaoui to meet with Biden this week to talk vaccine distribution

Moncef Slaoui, PhD, head of the White House's Operation Warp Speed, is set to meet with President-elect Joe Biden this week to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution, CNBC reported.

Dr. Slaoui said in late November that he hadn't met with Mr. Biden or had any contact about the transition process.

Mr. Biden has said that there is "no detailed plan that we've seen, anyway, as to how you get the vaccine out of a container into an injection syringe, into somebody's arm," according to CNBC. Dr. Sloui said Dec. 6 that Operation Warp Speed, the White House's initiative to expedite COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, has a detailed distribution plan but Mr. Biden's team has yet to be fully briefed.

Dr. Slaoui has said he thinks a COVID-19 vaccine will last two to three years.

"It’s absolutely vital that everybody take comfort in the fact that we have light at the end of the tunnel and find the energy in that to continue to wear our masks, distance, wash our hands, pay attention to what we’re doing to make sure we’re there by the spring to benefit from the vaccine," Dr. Slaoui said, according to CNBC.

