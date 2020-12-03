CVS Health to help administer Eli LIlly's COVID-19 antibody drug

CVS has partnered with HHS to administer Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody drug to high-risk patients at home and in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

In a pilot program, CVS will administer 1,000 doses of the drug bamlanivimab to patients in seven cities: Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Tampa. Bamlanivimab has been shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalizations in high-risk patients.

As part of Operation Warp Speed, the pilot program begins Dec. 3, and the drug will be provided with no out-of-pocket costs for patients. Anyone over 12 years old who weighs at least 88 pounds and is at high risk of serious COVID-19 infection but isn't hospitalized is eligible for the drug, but it must be given within 10 days of symptom onset.

"Americans need to know that this treatment is a possible option for patients who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 but who have not been hospitalized," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said, according to The Hill.

After the pilot program, when the drug's supply increases, CVS will bring the drug to more areas with the greatest need, the company said.

Read the full news release here.

