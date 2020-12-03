Moderna to test COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Moderna said Dec. 2 it plans to conduct clinical trials testing its COVID-19 vaccine's safety and efficacy in children ages 12 to 17.

The drugmaker plans to enroll 3,000 children in the trial. Half of the participants will receive two shots of the vaccine 28 days apart, and the other half will receive placebo shots.

Moderna became the second drugmaker to submit an application to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine Nov. 30, ten days after Pfizer had done the same. Pfizer began testing its vaccine in adolescents in October.

