78% of pharmacists plan to take COVID-19 vaccine, survey says

More than three-quarters of pharmacists plan to be vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, and 60 percent said they will be ready to vaccinate their patients as soon as one is available, according to a nationwide survey conducted Nov. 21-28 by the American Pharmacists Association.

The survey of 400 pharmacists found:

52% would receive the vaccine as soon as possible

17% would receive it after six months of experience with the vaccine

9% would receive after one year of experience with the vaccine

17% were undecided

6% would not receive it

In a similar survey conducted two months earlier, 36 percent of pharmacists said they'd plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available.

The survey also found:

37% of pharmacists are currently ready to receive the vaccine and vaccinate patients as soon as it is available

23% are in the final preparation stages and will be ready to vaccinate patients as soon as it is available

34% are not prepared to vaccinate in the first wave of vaccination efforts, but plan to participate in future phases

6% said the logistics of participation are too difficult and would not participate

The survey included pharmacists from chain, supermarket, independent, hospital and institutional pharmacies.

