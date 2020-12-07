Pfizer vaccine approval could come this week, FDA adviser says

A member of the FDA's vaccine advisory committee said the agency will vote Dec. 10 on whether to give emergency approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, The Hill reported.

James Hildreth told NBC Dec. 5 that the agency will spend Dec. 10 reviewing Pfizer's data and will vote at the end of the day. Distribution of the vaccine could begin the next day.

"If the FDA commissioner decides to issue approval, the EUA, on that day when the vote is taken, as early as Friday of next week, we could see vaccinations happening across the country," he added, according to The Hill.

Pfizer's data from phase 3 trials has shown the vaccine to be 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection.

The CDC voted last week to decide that healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities should get the vaccine first.

